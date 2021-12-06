Boston Magazine Events

Photos: Taste Dinner Series at Punch Bowl Presented by Lantern

Check out scenes from the Taste Dinner Series on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Punch Bowl.

By ·

On Thursday, December 2, guests gathered at Punch Bowl in Brookline for the final dinner of the Taste Dinner Series presented by Lantern, Boston’s largest cannabis delivery marketplace. Diners enjoyed a multi-course dinner featuring Punch Bowl’s new American cuisine paired with wine from spotlighted female producers.  Lantern created a fun and no-stress environment for canna-curious attendees to talk to experts in the industry, learn about how to pair your food and beverages with cannabis, and sample a variety of virgin Cann Social Tonics flavors.

Photography by Melissa Ostrow

