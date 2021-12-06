Photos: Taste Dinner Series at Punch Bowl Presented by Lantern

Check out scenes from the Taste Dinner Series on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Punch Bowl.

On Thursday, December 2, guests gathered at Punch Bowl in Brookline for the final dinner of the Taste Dinner Series presented by Lantern, Boston’s largest cannabis delivery marketplace. Diners enjoyed a multi-course dinner featuring Punch Bowl’s new American cuisine paired with wine from spotlighted female producers. Lantern created a fun and no-stress environment for canna-curious attendees to talk to experts in the industry, learn about how to pair your food and beverages with cannabis, and sample a variety of virgin Cann Social Tonics flavors.

Photography by Melissa Ostrow