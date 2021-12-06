Photos: Taste Dinner Series at The Pearl

Check out scenes from the Taste Dinner Series on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at The Pearl.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

On Wednesday, December 1, guests gathered at The Pearl in South Bay as part of the Taste Dinner Series. The meal kicked off with beautiful Chargrilled Oysters done three ways, and followed with a sampling of many signature dishes like the Bang Bang Shrimp and Lobster Ravioli. Diners were also treated with creative cocktails featuring Herradura Tequila and Woodford Reserve Bourbon.

Photography by Melissa Ostrow