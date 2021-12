Photos: Taste Dinner Series at Toro

Check out scenes from the Taste Dinner Series on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Toro.

On Monday, November 29, guests gathered at Toro in the South End to kick-off the second week of the Taste Dinner Series. An impressive 3-course tapas menu, featuring Little Leaf Farms greens and complete with welcome and dessert cocktails, was enjoyed by all.

Photography by Melissa Ostrow