Five Ways Chyrstyn Mariah Fentroy Is Getting Into the Seasonal Spirit

The Boston Ballet soloist, who plays the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker this month, celebrates the best time of the year with her list of favorite things.

1. THE COAT

“One of my favorite parts about creating outfits in the winter is finding ways to make myself pop in a crowd. Wearing brightly patterned coats and sweaters gives me some pep in my step.”

The Series “Geo” puffer coat, $540, Ouimillie.

2. THE SCENT

“The season isn’t complete without the smell of Christmas trees and cinnamon. I love to have a scented candle around to keep that holiday feeling fresh.”

OKcollective Candle Co. “Winter Pine” candle, $26, Olives & Grace.

3. THE BLING

“This ring is delicate enough to slide under gloves, but has a big personality. The contrast of shapes and blend of colors is as spontaneous as I like my dancing to be on stage.”

Rosedale Jewelry “Tempo” 14-karat-yellow-gold ring with gemstones, $1,128, Ore.

4. THE SKIN CARE

“Boston Ballet typically has 35 to 45 shows of The Nutcracker. Having to apply and remove stage makeup, along with Boston’s sometimes-vicious winter winds, makes it important for me to keep my skin hydrated.”

“Dewlux Face Kream,” $80, Skoah.

5. THE SHOES

“I have a soft spot for brands that use recycled materials for their products. This Rothy’s style is on my wish list for cozy comfort during the holidays.”

“The Driver” slip-on loafer, $185, Rothy’s.