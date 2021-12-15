Boston Magazine Events

Photos: WeWork Networking Happy Hour

Check out scenes from the WeWork Networking Happy Hour on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

By ·

On Wednesday, December 8, guests gathered at WeWork 200 Berkeley for great conversation and to build their professional networks.  Guest speakers included Dipti Patel, Chief Happiness Officer at Iorad, and Colette Phillips, CEO and Founder of Get Konnected! and Co-Founder and President of The GK Fund.  One lucky guest walked away with a complimentary 6-month, 2-person office membership.

Photography by Melissa Ostrow

