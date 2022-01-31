Five Local Spots to Stock up on Quality Ski Gear This Winter

Heading to Jiminy Peak or Killington? Float the slopes with the season’s grooviest cold-weather gear.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

For Coats

Moose Knuckles

If you ask us, any brand that boasts Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson as an ambassador is worth a look. But will its coats, crafted with ethically sourced materials, be gorgeous like one of the actor’s former girlfriends, you ask? Or as edgy as his scores of tattoos? Yes, and yes. Moose Knuckles showcases an array of down-filled, street-style jackets cool enough for making fresh tracks at Stowe or stomping around Newbury Street, where the Canadian company’s pop-up store lives through the end of this month.

109 Newbury St., Boston, 857-250-4604, mooseknucklescanada.com.

For Boots

Moncler

There’s no better feeling than slipping your feet out of ski boots and into cozy shoes. The après-ski styles at Moncler blend comfort with European sophistication, making the brand a go-to for A-listers like Naomi Campbell and Bradley Cooper. From boudin-quilted to suede-trimmed to lug-soled, Moncler’s boots offer a chic companion to the hot toddy you no doubt will inhale after a frosty day on the trails.

100 Huntington Ave., Boston, 857-317-7619, moncler.com.

For Accessories

Canada Goose

Aside from wiping out on the snow, the looming threat of frostbite might well be the scariest risk of skiing. Fear not: Canada Goose knows a thing or two about keeping its customers warm. The signature “Snow Mantra” mittens, with a three-layer hard-shell material, let adventurers confidently take on rain, sleet, and high winds. For your noggin, check out the form-fitting “Standard Toque” featuring a water-resistant finish and fleece liner—perfect for layering under your helmet.

800 Boylston St., Boston, 617-982-0292, canadagoose.com.

For Sweaters

Alps & Meters

This boutique specializes in all sorts of glamorously functional skiwear, but the knitwear is off-piste. Take the men’s “Alpine Guide” sweater, yarned together with an understated brown-suede trim. For lady carvers, we love the “Slalom Knit,” made with merino wool and garnished with slick racing stripes. And while you’ll be shredding the mountain looking all dashing, take pride in the fact that Alps & Meters is based in Vermont, with one of its two flagship stores here in the city.

160 Newbury St., Boston, 802-798-3137, alpsandmeters.com.

For Skis

Parlor Skis

Sure, designer duds are nice, but any skier knows it’s the gear that truly counts. New England–based Parlor Skis arguably dreams up some of the finest custom skis around. Tell them which equipment you want, whether it’s carving, touring, or powder, and they’ll fashion you a masterpiece. Parlor also offers semi-custom options such as the racer-favorite “McFellon Pro” and the “Kingfisher”—a smooth-riding gem available in 13 colorful patterns, each snazzier than the next.

175 William F. McClellan Hwy., Boston, 617-918-7308, parlorskis.com.