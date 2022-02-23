Photos: Boston Home Spring Breakfast

Check out scenes from the February 17, 2022 Boston Home event.

On Thursday, February 17, Boston Home invited partners and industry insiders to the brand new Circle Furniture showroom in Seaport Boston for an exclusive celebration of the Spring 2022 issue. Attendees networked and enjoyed refreshments from La Bonne Maison Catering. Boston Home Editor Andrea Timpano moderated a discussion on the intersection of art and design featuring experts Julie Mussafer and Patrick Planeta. All guests departed with a custom cheese board from Circle Furniture.

Photos by Janelle Carmela