Photos: Spin & Salad, Presented by Boston magazine and Little Leaf Farms

Check out scenes from the February 17, 2022, Spin & Salad event at The Handle Bar Studio and Eataly Boston.

Live events kicked off once again on Thursday, February 17 with Spin & Salad. This health and wellness event began at The Handle Bar studio as guests cycled their way through the greatest hits of the 90’s. Following the ride, guests gathered at Eataly Boston for a private reception enjoying healthy bites and salads from our Event sponsor, Little Leaf Farms and giveaways throughout the evening.

Photography by Melissa Ostrow