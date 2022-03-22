Photos: Best of Boston Home 2022

Check out scenes from the March 15, 2022 event at City Winery.

On March 15, Boston Home hosted its annual Best of Boston Home event at City Winery in celebration of the 2022 winners of the prestigious Best of Boston Home award. Attendees included top local designers, builders, architects, and makers. Throughout the night, guests enjoyed delicious food and beverage from City Winery, live entertainment, fun photo experiences and activities, wine tastings, and great networking. The event was sponsored by S+H Construction, City Winery Boston, and Entertainment Specialists.

Photography by Melissa Ostrow