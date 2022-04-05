Iconic Sunnies, and Five More of Linda Pizzuti Henry’s Spring Must-Haves

The CEO of Boston Globe Media shares a few things that make her smile.

1. The Sunglasses

“JFK was frequently photographed wearing these classic sunglasses, which are still made by the Massachusetts company American Optical.”

“Saratoga” sunglasses, starting at $199, American Optical.

2. The Shaker

“I started a Zoom cocktail club during COVID, and this shaker is excellent for craft cocktails.”

“Hybrid” stainless steel cocktail shaker, $70, Elevated Craft.

3. The Belt

“This belt from Gretta Luxe is elegant, reversible, and can pull together a lot of different looks.”

Isabel Marant “Lecce” leather belt, $290, Gretta Luxe.

4. The Hat

“The Boston Globe is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. When I wear this hat, people often tell me their own stories or connections to the Globe, which I love to hear.”

“Since 1872” hat, $32, Boston Globe Store.

5. The Book

“The best part of my day is reading to my kids at night. I was thrilled to find this story about Boston legend Isabella Stewart Gardner.”

What Isabella Wanted, by Candace Fleming, $19, Harvard Book Store.

6. The Chocolate

“Chocolate is an important part of my daily life. I love to gift subscriptions from EHChocolatier, a company built by talented female founders.”

“Artisan Chocolate Club” subscription, starting at $130 for three months, EHChocolatier.