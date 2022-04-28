Photos: Top Places to Live 2022

Check out scenes from the April 13th, 2022 event at 7 Tides Boston.

On April 13th Boston magazine hosted the Top Places to Live 2022 event at 7 Tide Boston. Guests from the home design and real estate communities enjoyed a panel discussion led by Boston magazine editor, Chris Vogel, delicious catering by East Meets West Catering, great entertainment, and much-needed networking. A portion of the proceeds benefited Sunflower of Peace, who shared the incredible work they’re doing to support the ongoing crises in Ukraine.

Event Partners