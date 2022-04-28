Party Pics
Photos: Top Places to Live 2022
Check out scenes from the April 13th, 2022 event at 7 Tides Boston.
On April 13th Boston magazine hosted the Top Places to Live 2022 event at 7 Tide Boston. Guests from the home design and real estate communities enjoyed a panel discussion led by Boston magazine editor, Chris Vogel, delicious catering by East Meets West Catering, great entertainment, and much-needed networking. A portion of the proceeds benefited Sunflower of Peace, who shared the incredible work they’re doing to support the ongoing crises in Ukraine.
A special thank you to our sponsors and panelists
Event Partners
East Meets West Catering, Party Rental Ltd, Vino di Vino, Burke Distributing Corp, Prisoner Wine Co, Maeve Nelson Designs, Boards by Mo, The Bakers Rack Baking Co, Speechless Music, Junebug Charlestown, Marvin at 7Tide, Art of the Event, Clarke Showrooms, Koehler Signature Store, KVL AV
PHOTOGRAPHY: MELISSA OSTROW