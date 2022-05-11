News

Sky-High Sneakers, and Five Other Things on Jae’Da Turner’s Hot List

Just in time for the warmer months, the powerhouse behind the local consulting agency Black Owned Bos. goes shopping.

Photo by Carlie Febo

1. The Kicks

Courtesy photo

“‘Casual-plus’ is my favorite vibe. Converse’s ‘Run Star Hike’ platform sneakers add a little oomph to any outfit. Plus, they’re super comfortable.”

Starting at $100, Converse.

2. The Tech

Courtesy photo

“I transitioned to the 24-inch iMac last summer. The sage-green color is my favorite, and the screen is huge, which makes multitasking so much easier. A WFH upgrade I’ll never regret.”

Starting at $1,299, Apple.

3. The Candle

Photo by Mona Miri

“The mango-and-coconut-milk scent from House of Art & Craft is like the sweetness and comfort of home—I have two in rotation at all times.”

$36, House of Art & Craft.

4. The Bag

Courtesy photo

“This tote is large and durable, and perfect for a post-office run, shopping at a local market, or even an overnight trip.”

$20, Black Owned Bos.

5. The Snack

Photo by Mona Miri

“One of my favorite spots in Bow Market is Buenas. I stock up on its specialty empanadas and store them in the freezer for a rainy day.”

$11.25 for a frozen three-pack, Buenas.

6. The Flowers

Photo by Mona Miri

“I love the floral designs from Filled with Color. The bouquets are beautiful, with such unique flower combinations. I can always trust their vision.”

Starting at $90, Filled with Color.

