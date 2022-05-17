Photos: Boston Home Summer Breakfast

On Thursday, May 5th, Boston Home invited partners and industry insiders to the beautiful Designer Bath showroom in Watertown for an exclusive celebration of the Summer 2022 issue. Guests enjoyed networking, and refreshments from La Bonne Maison Catering. Boston Home acting Executive Editor Julie Suratt lead a wonderful discussion surrounding how to design your escape with an expert panel featuring Designer Alina Wolhardt, Architect Lisa Pacheco Robb and Designer Sarah Trumbore.

Photos by Vail Fucci Photography

Thank you to our sponsor and hosts: Designer Bath, Franz Viegener

Event Partners: La Bonne Maison Catering, Entertainment Specialists, Vail Fucci Photography, and the Celebration Enthusiast