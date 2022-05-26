News

Photos: Our Little World Book Launch

Local author Karen Winn hosted a party earlier this month at Yvonne’s Boston to celebrate the launch of her new book Our Little World, which is quickly becoming a bestseller. A powerful and lyrical coming-of-age debut Our Little World examines the complicated bond of sisterhood, the corrosive power of envy, and how the traumas of our youths can shape our identities for a lifetime.

The book has garnered praise from the likes of former NSYNC member Lance Bass, New York Times best-selling author Elin Hilderbrand, as well as Sally Hepworth, and Ben Mezrich to name a few.

Guests enjoyed entertainment and gourmet fare from Yvonnes while toasting to Winns novel with themed champagne cocktails. Notable guests at the launch party event included Arthur and Gilbert Winn, Chronicle reporter Nicole Estaphan, Antonio Khoury, Kimberly Sherman Stamler, as well as Karen’s family.

Photos by: Russ Mezikofsky

Best Selling Author of Our Little World Karen Winn

 

Arthur and Karen Winn

 

Jonathan and Kristen Keith

 

Austin Derris, Andy Mann, & Hillary Mann

 

Gilbert and Karen Winn

 

David Lenar, Lois Lenar, Karen Winn, & Aimee Lenar

 

Ruta Laukien and Karen Winn

 

Reed Whitman, Antonio Khoury, Gilbert Winn & Wilder Gulmi

 

Arthur Winn

 

Lance Bass

