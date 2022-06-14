Sparkly Sandals, and Five Other Things on Elin Hilderbrand’s Summer Must List

The local author, whose new novel The Hotel Nantucket debuts this month, shares how she stocks her closet—and her cabinets—during the sunny season.

Photo by Nina Subin

1. The Shoes

Courtesy photo

“I have more than 35 pairs of Mystique sandals. They give my Nantucket summer outfits some glam, and I won’t break my leg walking across the cobblestones.”

“Oak Creek” sandals, $215, Mystique.

2. The Bling

Courtesy photo

“This ring from Jessica Hicks, who has a store on Nantucket, is a key to the murder investigation in my 2018 novel, The Perfect Couple.”

“The Perfect Couple” sterling silver ring with sapphires and diamonds, $495, Jessica Hicks.

3. The Cookbook

Courtesy photo

“Originally published in 1987, this cookbook has been my culinary bible. My favorite recipes include the scallop puffs and the corn pudding.”

Nantucket Open-House Cookbook, by Sarah Leah Chase, $25, Barnes & Noble.

4. The Skin Care

Courtesy photo

“I love this cream from La Maison Valmont. I’m 52 but my neck looks 51. Need I say more?”

“V-Neck” cream, $310, La Maison Valmont.

5. The Drinkware

Courtesy photo

“These beauties are my family’s favorite glasses. They turn drinking a glass of water into an elevated experience.”

LSA “Colorblock” glasses, $50 for set of four, Food52.

6. The Beach Towel

Courtesy photo

“I first discovered these round towels from the Beach People at Milly & Grace on Nantucket. They make outstanding gifts.”

“Lune” cotton towel, $99, the Beach People.

