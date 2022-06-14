Sparkly Sandals, and Five Other Things on Elin Hilderbrand’s Summer Must List

The local author, whose new novel The Hotel Nantucket debuts this month, shares how she stocks her closet—and her cabinets—during the sunny season.

1. The Shoes

“I have more than 35 pairs of Mystique sandals. They give my Nantucket summer outfits some glam, and I won’t break my leg walking across the cobblestones.”

“Oak Creek” sandals, $215, Mystique.

2. The Bling

“This ring from Jessica Hicks, who has a store on Nantucket, is a key to the murder investigation in my 2018 novel, The Perfect Couple.”

“The Perfect Couple” sterling silver ring with sapphires and diamonds, $495, Jessica Hicks.

3. The Cookbook

“Originally published in 1987, this cookbook has been my culinary bible. My favorite recipes include the scallop puffs and the corn pudding.”

Nantucket Open-House Cookbook, by Sarah Leah Chase, $25, Barnes & Noble.

4. The Skin Care

“I love this cream from La Maison Valmont. I’m 52 but my neck looks 51. Need I say more?”

“V-Neck” cream, $310, La Maison Valmont.

5. The Drinkware

“These beauties are my family’s favorite glasses. They turn drinking a glass of water into an elevated experience.”

LSA “Colorblock” glasses, $50 for set of four, Food52.

6. The Beach Towel

“I first discovered these round towels from the Beach People at Milly & Grace on Nantucket. They make outstanding gifts.”

“Lune” cotton towel, $99, the Beach People.