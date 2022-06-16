Photos: Youth Villages’s Spring Celebration Gala

Check out scenes from the May 19th, 2022 event at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Youth Villages hosted their Spring Celebration gala on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Fairmont Copley Plaza. This year’s memorable event marked a huge milestone for the organization – 15 years of helping children, families and young adults in Massachusetts.

Matt Stone, executive director of Youth Villages Massachusetts and New Hampshire, was honored at the event for his years of dedication, leadership and commitment to the organization and the young people they serve. Secretary Marylou Sudders presented the Secretary Marylou Sudders Excellence in Human Services Award to Dr. Jacque Cutillo, assistant clinical director at Youth Villages.

Over 250 attendees heard the inspiring story of Emely, a 22-year-old in the Youth Villages LifeSet program, who shared her journey from suffering eight years of abuse as a child to being the first person in her family to graduate college. And Jenny, whose 15-year-old daughter was in the Youth Villages Intercept program and stuck in an endless cycle of emergency room visits for her mental health, finally found progress with Youth Villages.

Thanks to a room full of incredible supporters, the event raised over $830,000 to help children, families and young adults in need.

Photography by Matt Teuten