Electric-Vehicle Maker Lucid Opens Its First Boston-Area Store

Lucid rolls into the Seaport with sleek battery-powered cars.

There’s a certain formula to the average car showroom. You know the kind: a big, glassy space showcasing the brand’s newest models (and maybe some strategically placed balloons and banners), with a sprawling lot outside packed with even more inventory. Electric-vehicle maker Lucid, which recently opened its first Boston-area store in the Seaport, has opted for a different look. Sure, there’s plenty of glass in the window-lined setup—it is the Seaport, after all—but the sunny, lot-free space is otherwise pared down, with few displays and just one of the company’s four models parked beyond the front door.

At first blush, the sleek sedan, dubbed the Air Grand Touring, appears to mirror its minimalist surroundings. But its unfussy exterior belies the complex engineering on which California-based Lucid has staked its reputation. Under the leadership of CEO (and Tesla vet) Peter Rawlinson, the company aspires to be a leader in the luxury car market, with high-performing electric vehicles that score major points not only in the sustainability department, but in amenities, too. In addition to promising both the fastest charge time and longest range of any EV on the market, the Air Grand Touring also sports easy-to-use touchscreen controls, 20-way adjustable seats with massagers, and soft-close doors.

So how do you get behind the wheel of one of these made-to-order rides? Pop into the walk-in-friendly Seaport store, or make a private appointment for some guaranteed one-on-one time with a staffer, recommended if you want to try out Lucid’s nifty VR headset. Designed to help customers preview interior-finish options like responsibly sourced alpaca wool and eucalyptus, it’s another simple but significant way the company is changing how we buy cars.