Photos: The Good Party

Check out scenes from the June 9, 2022 event at Dona Habana in Roxbury.

Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries recently held The Good Party, its annual signature event, at Dona Habana in Roxbury. Party-goers enjoyed delicious Cuban food and drinks on a warm June evening. The highlight of the night was a presentation by a Goodwill graduate who shared her story of challenge, struggle, and eventual triumph. The Good Party raises awareness about Goodwill’s mission to help individuals with barriers to employment find jobs.

Photography by: Angela Rowlings