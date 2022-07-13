Photos: Fisher Real Estate’s Summer Soirée with the Maria Mitchell Association

Check out scenes from the July 6, 2o22 event at the Maria Mitchell Association.

On July 6, 2022 the Maria Mitchell Association x the Nantucket Shellfish Association x Fisher Real Estate Nantucket got together to catch up, throw down, and collectively envision the evolution of our shared waterfront.

The MMA is working to adapt its aquarium — and the support of partner organizations, incredible board members, and individuals — through the shared brand of barefoot, oyster-shucking, oceanfront Nantucket hospitality — is making that possible.

The Maria Mitchell Association was thrilled to work with their partners at Fisher Real Estate and the Nantucket Shellfish Association and it was such a pleasure to share their vision with all attendees. The nature of this island is rapidly changing – the climate is impacting sea levels and infrastructure. Nantucket has invested heavily in coastal resiliency planning identifying 17 immediate priorities across the island including Washington Street.

While raising awareness, guests of Fisher Nantucket enjoyed sips and good eats from Cisco Brewers, Island Kitchen, Spindrift and more!

Photography by: Joelle Bouchard