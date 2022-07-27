Photos: Best of Boston 2022

Check out scenes from the Best of Boston Soiree at the Flynn Cruiseport on July 20th, 2022.

On Wednesday, July 20th more than 1500 guests joined us at the Flynn Cruiseport to celebrate the return of Boston magazine’s iconic Best of Boston Soiree. Guests enjoyed endless cocktails from our sponsors, and bites of incredible dishes from award–winning chefs and restaurants.

Electric Violinist Viv welcomed our VIP guests, before DJ’s from Epic Entertainment and a live performance from Young Love and the Thrills kept partygoers dancing all night long.

Sleek lounges, Instagram worthy moments, champagne served direct from a conveyor belt, and even a 360 Christmas-themed photo experience, were presented by the event’s impressive list of sponsors kept guests flowing thru the 55,000 square foot venue.

A portion of ticket proceeds and onsite drink ticket sales benefitted the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, an organization dedicated to restoring and improving the Emerald Necklace for all.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY MELISSA OSTROW AND DREA CATALANO

A special shout out to our incredible sponsors, talented event partners and vendors, and of course the restaurants and chefs that created the magic behind incredible evening.

Event Sponsors: All Inclusive Boston, Boch Center- Wang Theatre and ‘Twas the Night Before by Cirque de Solei, Cape Air, Celebrity Cruises, Day Chaser, Hood, Feast and Fettle, Kim Crawford, Levain Bakery, Lexus, Little Leaf Farms, Makers Mark, Polar Seltzer, RIW, Sip Smith, Stella Artois, Tequila Herradura,

Event Partners: DEZ Collective, Sydney Smith Designs, Alpha-lit Boston, Wowlloons, Tyger Productions, Frost Boston, Forklift Catering, AFR Furniture Rental, Trike Hub, Epic Entertainment, Young Love & the Thrills.

For more event highlights, check out the full event album here! Also, follow Boston magazine Events on Instagram for future events and other happenings around the city.