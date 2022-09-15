Photos: Battle of the Burger 2022

Check out scenes from the Battle of the Burger at Encore Boston Harbor on September 11th, 2022.

On Sunday September 11th, more than 1,000 guests joined us at the Encore Boston Harbor to celebrate the return of Boston magazine’s iconic Battle of the Burger! Our top 20 burger finalists competed head to head (or spatula to spatula) to be crowned the new burger champion – and the best burger in town!

Nothing rained on our parade as guests tasted their way through the Top 2o burgers and enjoyed several tastings and interactive experiences from our amazing sponsors throughout the afternoon. There was live entertainment and an exclusive viewing party of the New England Patriots season opener against the Miami Dolphins!

Our MC Joe Murray from 98.5 the Sports Hub helped announce our new winner: Congratulations to the new 2022 Battle of the Burger Champion – Wheelhouse Boston!

Thank you to everyone who joined us!

Thanks to our host, Encore Boston Harbor, and our amazing sponsors and event partners:

Budweiser, Josh Cellars, Has Kissle, Tequila Cazadores, La Croix, Jack Daniels, Keepers Heart, Redi, RIW, On the Rocks, Twisted Tea, 98.5 The Sports Hub, Chic Cotton Candy.

Non Profit Beneficiary for the event was the Last Call Foundation



