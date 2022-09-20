Party Pics

Photos: Spectacle on Spectacle

Check out the scenes from the September 15, 2022 event on Spectacle Island.

A beautiful, mild evening with a glowing late-summer sundown giving way to star-filled skies welcomed nearly 400 attendees to Spectacle Island on Thursday, September 15 for Boston Harbor Now’s signature annual fundraising event, “Spectacle on Spectacle.”

Delivered by Boston Harbor City Cruises ferries, party attendees heard from a prominent panel of speakers: U.S. Senator Edward J. Markey and Attorney General Maura Healey by video, and in-person remarks from Michael Creasey, National Park Service NPS General Superintendent for Boston National Historical Park; Beth Card, Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card; the Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, Boston’s Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space; and BHN’s Board Chair Bud Ris and CEO Kathy Abbott.

The gala celebrated a diverse group of advocates, community and city leaders, environmentalists and philanthropists committed to building a more inclusive, diverse and resilient Boston Harbor, waterfront, and islands for all. Special honorees of the evening were Jim and Cathy Stone, founders of the James M. and Cathleen D. Stone Foundation, honored by speaker after speaker for their generous support of the Harbor Islands State and National Park and creation of the Stone Living Lab. The researchers and partners of the Lab conduct transformative research and outreach to make vulnerable coastal regions adaptive to climate change and tests innovative, nature-based approaches to climate adaptation, coastal resilience, and ecological restoration in and around Boston Harbor.

Guests of “Spectacle on Spectacle” enjoyed an evening of lively entertainment during the Boston Harbor Now annual fundraiser.

 

From left to right: Kathy Abbott, President and CEO at Boston Harbor Now; Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space at City of Boston; Michael Creasey, Superintendent of National Parks of Boston; Cathy Stone, President of James M. and Cathleen D. Stone Foundation; Jim Stone, Founder and CEO of Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation; Bethany A. Card, Secretary at Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs; and Bud Ris, Chair at Boston Harbor Now Board of Trustees, during the annual ceremony.

 

From left to right: Jack Murray, Vice President for Partnerships and Operations at Boston Harbor Now; MCPO Sean Fullwood & Captain Kailie Benson of the United States Coast Guard; and Kathy Abbott, President and CEO at Boston Harbor Now, before embarking on the ferry to Spectacle Island for the annual fundraising event.

 

From left to right: Ryan Woods, Commissioner at Boston Parks and Recreation; Michael Creasey, Superintendent at National Parks of Boston; Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space at City of Boston; and Janine A. Dailey, Chief Advancement Officer at Boston Harbor Now

 

From left to right: Joe Christo, Managing Director at Stone Living Lab; Sonja Plesset, Executive Director at James M. and Cathleen D. Stone Foundation; Cathy Stone, President at James M. and Cathleen D. Stone Foundation; Rebecca Shoer, Education and Engagement Program Manager at Stone Living Lab; Melanie Gárate, Director of Climate Engagement at Stone Living Lab; and Brittany Knotts, Programs & Operations Coordinator at Boston Harbor Now, enjoying a beautiful sunset in Spectacle Island for the Boston Harbor Now’s annual fundraising gala.

