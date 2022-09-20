Photos: Spectacle on Spectacle

Check out the scenes from the September 15, 2022 event on Spectacle Island.

A beautiful, mild evening with a glowing late-summer sundown giving way to star-filled skies welcomed nearly 400 attendees to Spectacle Island on Thursday, September 15 for Boston Harbor Now’s signature annual fundraising event, “Spectacle on Spectacle.”

Delivered by Boston Harbor City Cruises ferries, party attendees heard from a prominent panel of speakers: U.S. Senator Edward J. Markey and Attorney General Maura Healey by video, and in-person remarks from Michael Creasey, National Park Service NPS General Superintendent for Boston National Historical Park; Beth Card, Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card; the Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, Boston’s Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space; and BHN’s Board Chair Bud Ris and CEO Kathy Abbott.

The gala celebrated a diverse group of advocates, community and city leaders, environmentalists and philanthropists committed to building a more inclusive, diverse and resilient Boston Harbor, waterfront, and islands for all. Special honorees of the evening were Jim and Cathy Stone, founders of the James M. and Cathleen D. Stone Foundation, honored by speaker after speaker for their generous support of the Harbor Islands State and National Park and creation of the Stone Living Lab. The researchers and partners of the Lab conduct transformative research and outreach to make vulnerable coastal regions adaptive to climate change and tests innovative, nature-based approaches to climate adaptation, coastal resilience, and ecological restoration in and around Boston Harbor.

Photography by Boston Harbor Now courtesy of HRMasan Photography.