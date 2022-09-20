Sparkly Earrings, and Five More Things That Make Simone Winston Happy

The philanthropist and Newbury Cup founder shares her most dazzling fall finds.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

1. The Baubles

“I covet everything inside Tiina Smith’s gallery. These David Webb earrings look like gorgeous blooms (second only to peach peonies from Winston Flowers).”

“Angel Skin” 18-karat-gold ear clips with diamonds, price upon request, Tiina Smith.

2. The Tennis Dress

“Who doesn’t want to look cute when they smash their overhead? It’s easy to do in the Hedge ‘Douglas’ dress and pompom socks.”

$210, Hedge.

3. The Host Gift

“A friend who I had dinner with recently hinted that I might be receiving a Loewe ‘Scent of Marihuana’ candle soon. It’s infused with a heavenly herbal scent. I’m so excited!”

$104, Loewe.

4. The Makeup

“When I realized that most of my makeup had dried up over the past two years, I made an appointment at the Chanel boutique. My favorite find is the ‘Les 4 Ombres’ set of eyeshadows.”

$62, Chanel.

5. The Sunglasses

“Looking at the world through rose-colored glasses is easier thanks to my pink Celine acetate cat-eye sunglasses.”

$420, Saks Fifth Avenue.

6. The Skin care

“I take this all-organic Kindred Skincare Co. moisturizer with me everywhere. It’s a quick way to soften dry spots.”

“Body Bâton” moisturizer, $38, Kindred Skincare Co.