Photos: PRO New England Annual Golf Tournament

Check out the scenes from the September 21, 2022 event at Shaker Hills Country Club.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

It was a great day for the PRO New England Annual Golf Tournament at Shaker Hills Country Club! Yesterday, over 100 players enjoyed 18 holes with specialty prize holes including a putting contest, with proceeds going to the James Marcotte Scholarship Fund to support youth pursuing a career in the trades, and an Air Cannon to benefit the TradesUp Inc. Scholarship Fund.

Photography by Veronica Jay Photography