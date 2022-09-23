Party Pics

Photos: PRO New England Annual Golf Tournament

Check out the scenes from the September 21, 2022 event at Shaker Hills Country Club.

By ·

It was a great day for the PRO New England Annual Golf Tournament at Shaker Hills Country Club! Yesterday, over 100 players enjoyed 18 holes with specialty prize holes including a putting contest, with proceeds going to the James Marcotte Scholarship Fund to support youth pursuing a career in the trades, and an Air Cannon to benefit the TradesUp Inc. Scholarship Fund.

Photography by Veronica Jay Photography

