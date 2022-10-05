Photos: Boston Home Fall Breakfast

Check out scenes from the Boston Home Fall 2022 Breakfast on September 13th!

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

On Tuesday, September 13th, Boston Home invited partners and industry insiders to the beautiful System 7 Experience Center for an exclusive celebration of the Fall 2022 issue. Guests enjoyed networking, and refreshments from La Bonne Maison Catering. Boston Home Editor Jaci Conry lead a wonderful discussion surrounding trends in kitchen design with an expert panel featuring Holly Joe from Holly Joe Interiors, Dane Austin from Dane Austin Design and Donna Venegas from Venegas and Company.

Photos by NATI PUNINA PHOTOGRAPHY