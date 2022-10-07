Photos: Boston Weddings Bubbly Brunch

Check out scenes from our Bubbly Brunch 2022 event at the InterContinental Boston!

On Sunday, October 2nd, Boston Weddings and the InterContinental Boston hosted the annual Bubbly Brunch, an intimate opportunity for brides-to-be to dive into wedding preparation with some of the city’s top wedding experts.

With their I Do Crew in tow, guests mingled with Boston’s finest wedding professionals and learned what’s hot from local experts – from the latest in invitation design to décor and photography, and tips on how to prepare your smile and skin for the big day!

As attendees met with top wedding professionals, they enjoyed complimentary bubbly and wine from Kim Crawford, LaCroix mocktails and seltzer, a luxurious brunch from the InterContinental Boston, and live entertainment from Entertainment Specialists. Congratulations to all the brides that joined us for this special event.

Thank you to our sponsors:

Thank you to our event partners Chic Party Carts, Alpha-Lit Boston, Boston Let’s Party, Balloon Pop Boston

Photography by Drea Catalano, 13 Photography



