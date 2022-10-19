Photos: The First Northeast Sports Card Expo

Check out scenes from the October 16, 2022 event at the Marriott Boston Quincy.

The very first Northeast Sports Card Expo took place at the Marriott Boston Quincy on Sunday, October 16, with packed rooms full of passionate card and memorabilia collectors, as well as sports and non-sports card vendors who descended upon the hotel from all over the northeast United States (including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and all across New England).

Attendees at the family-friendly event were able to meet and get autographs from Boston sports pro athletes including: former Celtics forward, 2X NBA champ & current radio analyst Cedric Maxwell; former Celtics guard & NBA All-Star Dana Barros; former New England Patriots linebacker and 2X Super Bowl champ Tully Banta-Cain; former New England Patriots fullback & 3x Super Bowl champ Patrick Pass; former Bruins Reggie Lemelin; former Boston Bruins Calder Trophy winner Andrew Raycroft; the first Boston Red Sox Cy Young Award winner Jim Lonborg; and 2004 Boston Red Sox World Series champ & current NESN analyst Lenny DiNardo; UFC Fighter Billy Goff.

The day-long event also featured on-site card grading by New England-based card grading company TGA, and was hosted by announcer and Boston-area radio veteran Jason Rossi.

Attendees at the show said about the first Northeast Sports Card Expo: “this is what a Boston card show looks like.” TTMCast, who recorded an episode of their sports collectibles podcast at the show, called it “an impressive show.” Attendees of the show also included Boston Red Sox pitcher and Boston-area native Rich Hill.

The Northeast Sports Card Expo will return with an expanded edition March 18 & 19, 2023.

Photography by Shawn Harding & Shawn Kreckie