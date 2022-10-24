Party Pics

Photos: “Yappy Hour”

Check out scenes from the October 20, 2022, event at Lamplighter Brewery.

By ·

On October 20, 2022,  Lamplighter Brewery hosted a “Yappy Hour” to celebrate the partnership of two iconic Boston-area brands: Walden Local Meat Co., a community-based meat share program and Polkadog, an all natural dog treat company. The “Yappy Hour” included a dog Halloween costume party and contest, Polkadog treats for the furry guests, salami from Walden Local for the humans and beers from Lamplighter Brewery. 

Photography by AJ Pacella

Read More About:

Time is ticking to get your tickets to TASTE, the biggest culinary event of the year!

TICKET SALES END IN:
:
:
:
DAYS
HRS
MIN
SEC

Trending

  1. Beacon Hill Books & Café, the Neighborhood’s Debut Bookstore

  2. Photos: “Yappy Hour” – Boston Magazine

  3. Photos: Mass General for Children's 23rd annual Storybook Ball – Boston Magazine

  4. Photos: The First Northeast Sports Card Expo – Boston Magazine

  5. Announcing Boston’s New Lifestyle Editor: Tonya Mezrich

IN THIS SECTION