Photos: “Yappy Hour”

Check out scenes from the October 20, 2022, event at Lamplighter Brewery.

On October 20, 2022, Lamplighter Brewery hosted a “Yappy Hour” to celebrate the partnership of two iconic Boston-area brands: Walden Local Meat Co., a community-based meat share program and Polkadog, an all natural dog treat company. The “Yappy Hour” included a dog Halloween costume party and contest, Polkadog treats for the furry guests, salami from Walden Local for the humans and beers from Lamplighter Brewery.

Photography by AJ Pacella