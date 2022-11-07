Photos: Camp Kim

Check out photos from Camp Kim!

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Boston magazine teamed up with Kim Crawford this fall to host Camp Kim! This overnight, wellness experience, was exclusive for content creators that participated in an evening full of self-care at Autocamp in Falmouth, MA. There was a wide variety of activations of self-care to participate in that included puppies and prosecco, blancs & blooms floral wreath making, and creative journaling to “rose and recharge”. The evening was catered with delicious stations from East Meets West, charcuterie bites from Boards by Mo and sweet treats by Chic Party Carts.

Photos by Melissa “Mel” Ostrow |https://melissaostrowphotography.com/

‘