Party Pics: BAA Honors 2022

Check out the scenes from the October 8th, 2022 event at the Boston Arts Academy.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Over 400 guests attended BAA Honors 2022 in support of and to celebrate Boston Arts Academy’s (BAA) 25 years of impact as Boston’s only public high school for the arts. BAA Foundation’s signature event and largest fundraiser of the year raised $2.3M to fund arts programming and more for BAA’s talented and deserving students. Honorees included Lee Pelton with Honors in Lifetime Achievement, Lee Michael Kennedy for Civic Responsibility, Michaela DePrince for Dance, Kobi Halperin for Fashion, Terri Lyne Carrington for Music, Latoyia Edwards for TV + Film, and Bryan Rafanelli for Visual Arts.

Learn more: www.BAAHonors.org.

Photography by Craig Bailey, Annielly Camargo and Dante Luna