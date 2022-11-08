Photos: Red Kite Nite

Check out the scenes from the October 29, 2022 event at SoWa Power Station.

On October 29, 2022 the Youth Villages Leadership Council hosted their annual Red Kite Nite. Attendees of the retro prom themed event danced the night away to live music and raised funds and awareness for Youth Villages, a Massachusetts nonprofit that helps children, families and young adults live successfully.

The event raised $60,000 to provide young adults with the life-changing services of the Youth Villages LifeSet program. LifeSet is an intensive, community-based program that acts as a bridge from foster care to successful adulthood. The program helps young people in many areas of their lives including relational permanency, housing, mental and physical health, career and employment, life skills and education.

Photography by Maura Wayman Photography