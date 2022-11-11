Party Pics

Party Pics: Welcome Home 2022

Check out the scenes from the October 3, 2022 event at The Cyclorama at The Boston Center for the Arts.

With the help of Jessica Brown from WCVB NewsCenter 5, Rogerson Communities raised $400,000 at its October “Welcome Home” gala held at The Cyclorama at The Boston Center for the Arts in honor of Governor Charlie Baker. Proceeds will go to support Rogerson’s network of 30 senior living programs and residences, including affordable independent housing for older adults; assisted living and memory care; and Adult Day Health programs.

Photography by Eric Antoniou

Governor Charlie Baker and Walter Ramos, Pres. and CEO

 

Jessica Brown WCVB NewsCenter 5

 

Brit d’Arbeloff and Mindy d’Arbeloff

 

Commissioner Emily Shea and Ruth Moy

 

Raissa and Rovan Ramiro

 

Gina Cohen and Jake Murray Photo Eric Antoniou

 

Meredith and Gene Clapp

 

Phil Johnston and Karen Pollack

 

Jeffrey and Denise St. Mary

 

Will Burns, Michi Tassey, Pat Maloney and Grace Doherty

 

