Party Pics: Welcome Home 2022

Check out the scenes from the October 3, 2022 event at The Cyclorama at The Boston Center for the Arts.

With the help of Jessica Brown from WCVB NewsCenter 5, Rogerson Communities raised $400,000 at its October “Welcome Home” gala held at The Cyclorama at The Boston Center for the Arts in honor of Governor Charlie Baker. Proceeds will go to support Rogerson’s network of 30 senior living programs and residences, including affordable independent housing for older adults; assisted living and memory care; and Adult Day Health programs.

Photography by Eric Antoniou