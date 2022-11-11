Photos: Magic of Hope Gala and Auction

Check out the scenes from the November 4, 2022 event at the Newbury Hotel.

The first annual Magic Of Hope Gala and Auction benefiting the American Parkinson’s Disease Association started off in full force with over 200 guests gathering at the Newbury Hotel on November 4th. The evening was spearheaded by Allison Goldberg who took on this endeavor after her own father’s diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease. Allison worked closely with APDA Executive Director Bill Patjane and Master of Ceremonies, Sean Sylver of 98.5 The Sports Hub, to make this a night to remember. The crowd was dressed to impress and enjoyed a fantastic evening consisting of a silent auction, dinner and dancing, raising over $150,000 dollars. Parkinson’s Disease affects an estimated 20 thousand people in MA, 1 million Americans, and more than 10 million people world wide and climbing, making the services provided by APDA more vital than ever.

Photography by SLY Photography