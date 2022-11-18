Photos: FIDF New England Soldier Tribute

Check out the scenes from the October 30, 2022 event at the Omni Boston Hotel Seaport.

On Sunday, October 30, over 350 community members gathered at the Omni Boston Hotel Seaport for the 2022 FIDF New England Soldier Tribute in honor of the young men and women of the Israel Defense Forces. The inspiring evening was hosted by FIDF, a non-profit, apolitical, non-military organization whose programs support the wellbeing, education and welfare of the IDF soldiers.