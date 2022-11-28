Photos: Children of Promise Gala

Check out the scenes from the November 11, 2022 event at the InterContinental Hotel Boston.

The New England Center for Children recently held their Children of Promise Gala in Boston, raising more than $1.29 million for children with autism. The event, held on November 11 at Boston’s InterContinental Hotel, brought together more than 300 business leaders, philanthropists, and NECC families and friends for an evening of heartwarming stories of hope and inspiration, and a lively auction hosted by NESN’s Jenny Johnson.

Photography by Justin Knight