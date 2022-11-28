Party Pics

Photos: Children of Promise Gala

Check out the scenes from the November 11, 2022 event at the InterContinental Hotel Boston.

The New England Center for Children recently held their Children of Promise Gala in Boston, raising more than $1.29 million for children with autism. The event, held on November 11 at Boston’s InterContinental Hotel, brought together more than 300 business leaders, philanthropists, and NECC families and friends for an evening of heartwarming stories of hope and inspiration, and a lively auction hosted by NESN’s Jenny Johnson.

Photography by Justin Knight

Members of the New England Dental Group (NEDG) were on hand to celebrate the announcement of the Smigel Supersmile® Dental Clinic, which will be operated by NEDG and service the dental needs of NECC’s students. NEDG also served as the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Children of Promise Gala.

David Klein, owner and president of Greenwood Industries, is joined by Pan-Mass Challenge founder Billy Starr and his wife, Meredith Beaton Starr.

Neal Falkner (far right), a member of the NECC Board of Directors and a Dunkin’ franchisee, pictured with (L to R), Konse Skrivanos, Sophia Paraskevas, and girlfriend Caitlin Boyles.

The audience toasts NECC Founder and CEO L. Vincent Strully, Jr., who will step down as CEO after 48 years of leading the organization next summer.

Writer, comedian, and NECC parent Robert Smigel and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog roast NECC Founder L. Vincent Strully, Jr., during the program.

Dining Playbook co-host Jenny Johnson served as auctioneer during the live auction.

John Y. Kim, president of the NECC Board of Directors, announced the establishment of the L. Vincent Strully, Jr. Endowment Fund for The New England Center for Children. The fund will ensure Strully’s legacy of creating a global network of educators, researchers, and programs so that those living with autism may live fuller lives.

Gala emcee Matthew Wosk and his wife Dina, a Gala committee co-chair, are also NECC parents.

