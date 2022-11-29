Party Pics

Photos: The Hoop Dreams Fundraiser

Check out the scenes from the September 21, 2022 event at the TD Garden parquet.

By ·

The Hoop Dreams annual fundraiser took place on September 21st, 2022, benefitting the ABCD (Action for Boston Community Development) through a tournament on the legendary TD Garden parquet. The event was founded by Doc Rivers, and this year Brad Stevens, the Celtics President of Basketball Operations co-hosted along with Bob Ryan, famed sports columnist. The event was Chaired by local businessman Peter Damato, CEO of Merchant Resource Group.

Event proceeds specifically support ABCD SummerWorks, a youth development program that provides a paid job, career development, and mentoring to help under-resourced young people build a better future.

In total they raised over $100,000 with this event, and the No Books No Ball team were the winners of the tournament!

Photography by Chris Aduama

Peter Damato, CEO of Merchant Resource Group and his Merchant Resource Group team.

Nick Varano and the Varano Group team.

Brad Stevens and ABCD President/CEO Sharon Scott-Chandler.

 

