Party Pics: Kraft Center for Student Success at BFCIT

Check out the scenes from the December 5, 2022 event at Gillette stadium.

On Monday, December 5, 2022, Robert Kraft and the Kraft Family Foundation presented a gift of $1.5m to the Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology (BFCIT) for the creation of the new Kraft Center for Student Success. Part of the Kraft Family Foundation gift to BFCIT includes a partnership where students can join internship programs and start a career at Gillette stadium. Students and leadership from BFCIT enjoyed a tour of the Gillette stadium and the trophy room with the company of Robert Kraft and BFCIT President and Dr. CEO Aisha Francis.

Photography by Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology

