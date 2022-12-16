Photos: Friends of the Public Garden’s Fourth Annual Winter Party

Check out the scenes from the December 9, 2022 event at the Union Club.

Over 125 attendees gathered at the Union Club to enjoy drinks and light hors d’oeuvres overlooking the holiday lights in the #threeparks. Crowds came dressed to dazzle and spread festive cheer at this annual celebration benefiting our continued care and maintenance of the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall. It was an extraordinarily festive night with everyone there to support the parks and celebrate the holidays, seeing old Friends and meeting new ones.

Photography by Hurley Event Photography