Design a Ring at Newton Mainstay Adamas Fine Jewelry

Adamas Fine Jewelry is known throughout Boston—and beyond—for creating one-of-a-kind diamond engagement rings of the highest quality.

Adamas Fine Jewelry has been a Newton mainstay for more than 25 years, though owner Anto Aboyan has been designing jewelry for much longer than that: He started as a bench jeweler at age 18 and opened his first shop in Boston’s Jeweler’s Building soon after. In 1996, Aboyan’s sister Veronica Sagherian joined him, and they opened the business in Newton. The duo—who has a top-notch team behind them—collaborates closely with their clientele to design engagement rings and wedding bands that sparkle, surprise, and delight. Here are a few of their recent creations.

5.60 ct radiant-cut diamond with tapered trapezoids on either side in platinum paired with 4.14 ct radiant-cut diamond band in platinum.

1.70 ct radiant-cut diamond solitaire in platinum.

6.48 ct round brilliant-cut diamond in platinum.

Two-stone diamond ring with 1.52 ct emerald-cut diamond and 1.17 ct round diamond paired with emerald -cut 1.62 ct diamond band in yellow gold.

Prices available upon request.