Five New Skin-Care-Focused Medspa Treatments for 2023

Hit reset on your complexion with these locally offered facial rejuvenations.

To Perfect Skin Texture

Morpheus8 at Boston Medical Aesthetics

Want to reduce pores, wrinkles, scars, and stretch marks in less time than it takes to cook dinner? Morpheus8, a new treatment at Boston Medical Aesthetics, offers all the benefits of a traditional microneedling treatment (during which the skin is pricked using thin sterilized needles to trigger the body’s natural healing process) with an added perk: ultra-smooth, extra-plump skin thanks to the addition of radiofrequency energy that stimulates collagen and elastin production.

21 Merchants Row, Boston, 617-579-8308, bostonmedicalaesthetics.net.

To Treat Stubborn Skin Conditions

Sylfirm X at Dream Spa Medical

We all have one problem area we wish we could wave a magic wand to fix—overly flushed cheeks, perhaps, or under-eye circles that can’t be covered up with concealer. Enter Sylfirm X: Like Morpheus8, it uses radiofrequency energy and microneedling to brighten and perfect skin, with one major difference: Experts consider it to be uniquely suited to improve difficult-to-treat skin-discoloration conditions like melasma and rosacea because it targets only abnormal tissue and blood vessels. It’s also especially effective around the delicate eye area.

1340 Beacon St., Brookline, 339-217-5096, dreamspamedical.com.

To Delay Early Signs of Aging

Clear + Brilliant at Seaport Medspa

Just starting to notice your first fine lines and wrinkles? Seaport Medspa promises Clear + Brilliant will help you slow down the clock, at least a little bit. The fractional laser resurfaces skin, leaving it noticeably softer, smoother, and more radiant within a few days, but the spa recommends a series of three treatments one month apart to see maximum benefits.

536 E. Broadway, Boston, 617-681-8244, seaportmedspa.com.

To Tighten and Lift

Ultherapy at Bella Santé

For facelift-like results without the surgery (or price tag), consider this new treatment at Bella Santé, which uses focused ultrasound energy to activate collagen production deep below the skin’s surface. By penetrating the skin with soundwaves, the handheld device also produces real-time imaging of the tissue beneath, helping practitioners target problem areas on the face, neck, and upper chest with added precision.

38 Newbury St., Boston, 617-424-9930; and other locations; bellasante.com.

To Get an Overall Refresh

PRFM at Peak Image Med Spa

If you’ve heard of platelet-rich plasma therapy—a.k.a. the “vampire facial,” as popularized by celebs like Kim Kardashian—then PRFM (or platelet-rich fibrin matrix) may sound familiar. Squeamish, beware: Like the “vampire facial,” PRFM involves injecting a plasma serum made from a small sample of the patient’s blood back into the skin to treat dark circles, facial wrinkles, and even hair loss. But PRFM contains an even higher concentration of tissue-regenerating platelets than PRP, so you can anticipate more noticeable and longer-lasting results, especially with regular treatments.

225 W. Squantum St., Quincy, 781-261-6122, peakimagemedspa.com.

