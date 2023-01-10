Dispatches from Boston’s Swankiest Parties

Our intrepid society correspondent celebrates 10 years of Vanessa Kerry's Seed Global Health. Plus, Horsing Around at the Mandarin and Boston's very own Taste.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Seed Global Health

10-Year Anniversary Celebration

InterContinental Boston

November 7, 2022

“Teach a man to fish…” might as well be the tagline of Seed Global Health, which celebrated its 10th anniversary with a gala at the InterContinental, attracting a gorgeous, gorgeously dressed throng. The organization embeds certified medical professionals in Africa to teach their local counterparts the skills needed to treat persistent public health problems, with the especially nifty plus that doctors and nurses who participate have their medical/nursing school debt forgiven through the federal government.

That prompted one guest to wonder whether they might not do the same for his Harvard MBA, to which his wife responded, “I don’t think Malawi needs any finance bros.”

Front and center were Seed founder Vanessa Kerry and her husband, brilliant brain surgeon Brian Nahed, as well as éminence grise John Kerry (Vanessa’s father), who lent gravitas to the center table and was surrounded by his adorable grandchildren. The auctioneer, Harry Santa-Olalla, jumped around, encouraging bids and raising oodles of money, and the evening was a roaring success, with one minor exception: One precocious 11-year-old pointed out, “The DJ has disastrous taste in music. This is an acoustic version of a good song, and they’re butchering it.”

Also overheard among the guests: “She looks absolutely great!”

“That’s because that’s not her.”

Horsing Around at the Mandarin

Mandarin Oriental, Boston

November 5, 2022

After a two-year hiatus, the black-tie gala made a triumphant return, raising money for inclusive and adaptive riding and other therapeutic programs at the nonprofit Bina Farm Center in Lexington.

Taste

November 1, 2022

SoWa Power Station

Boston magazine (yes, that’s us) celebrated the launch of the Top 50 Restaurants issue with its annual Taste event, which brought together more than 20 local eateries and more than 1,300 guests to raise money for the Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare.

First published in the print edition of the January 2023 issue, with the headline “Out of the Mouths of Babes.”