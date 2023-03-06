Photos: The Onboard Awards Breakfast

Check out the scenes from the February 9, 2023 event at the Boston Harbor Hotel.

Boston Harbor Now celebrated the 2023 Onboard Awards Breakfast in an event that honored Tishman Speyer and the City of Boston for their work at Pier 4 and Langone Park/Puopolo Playground, respectively, to create waterfront public spaces that make the shoreline more equitable, resilient, and accessible to all.

Mayor Michelle Wu delivered keynote remarks highlighting Boston Harbor Now’s work in Boston’s waterfront communities. “There’s no more tangible way where people feel ownership over our City than our beloved public green open spaces. These are the areas that anchor our neighborhoods and communities and are the hubs for people to come together and pass on their love for this City generation after generation.” said Mayor Michelle Wu during the celebration.

Funds raised through the Onboard Awards enable Boston Harbor Now to prepare for the impacts of climate change, support our working port economy, and offer free and low-cost access for underserved communities to enjoy the waterfront and Islands.

Photography by Boston Harbor Now