Five Gala-Night Must-Haves for WBZ Anchor Lisa Hughes

The highly sought charity-ball emcee shares her fundraising season essentials.

Gala season is just around the corner, and if you’re on the circuit or follow it, you know that WBZ anchor Lisa Hughes is the most sought-after emcee for charity balls. So it was a no-brainer that we wanted to ask her about how she gets ready for the season. Most crucial, of course, are the organizations she supports, including Project 351, Big Sister Boston, and the Pan-Mass Challenge, among others. “I can tell you that gala season has never been more vital,” Hughes says. “They are often the single biggest fundraisers for nonprofits, and they’re critical in a tough economy.”

The Dress

“My go-to store is Gretta Luze in Wellesley. The selection’s impressive—no matter what you’re looking for. Fran and Emily are every helpful, and it’s dog-friendly! This Rosetta Getty sequin mesh dress is perfect for an evening gala. I love it because it’s classic black but shimmery and playful.”

$1,275, Gretta Luxe.

The Jewelry

“When I am emceeing an event, attendees mostly see me onstage and on a big screen from the shoulders up. Earrings have the most visual impact; I love these teardrop-shaped white-gold diamond drops.”

$3,400, Adamas Fine Jewelry.

The Makeup

“I keep things simple with a little shimmer and shine. Jones Road products are my new favorites. I especially like the ‘Best Eyeshadow’ in the mauveish-taupe ‘Penny’ color.”

$25, Credo.

The Hair

“A gala is a brilliant opportunity to try out a style that’s fun and festive. One of my go-to products is Olaplex ‘No. 6’ styling treatment; it’s perfect for smoothing. And I’m always grateful to the talented Rossana Casale and Violet Furxhi at Salon Mario Russo. They’re so good at what they do, and I just enjoy spending time with them.”

$30, Sephora.

The Heels

“M. Gemi’s ‘Mia Due’ in gunmetal is my gala shoe. It’s a slingback with a sculpted heel that works with dresses of every length. It’s a nice height—not too high—and I love the color.”

$348, M. Gemi.

First published in the print edition of the March 2023 issue, with the headline “Lisa Hughes’s Gala-Night Prep.”