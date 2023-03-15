Five Style Essentials for Spring 2023, Chosen By Boston Fashion Pros

Keep your wish list short this season with the hottest trends.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

THE TREND:

HYBRID JACKETS

Jeff Lahens, 9Tailors

What, exactly, is a “hybrid jacket”? It’s what happens when you cross a men’s sports coat with a shirt—and according to Lahens, it’s extremely hot for spring. Look for jackets that go from day to night in bright spring colors (think yellow and orange) and textures such as linen and cotton. Downtown, 9tailors.com.

MUST-BUY: 9Tailors soft-linen hybrid jacket, $425.

THE TREND: KICK-FLARE TROUSERS

Leslee Shupe, Serenella

The early 2000s are calling again: While buying for the upcoming season, Shupe has been spotting throwback silhouettes, including flared styles, everywhere. Her favorite piece? A pair of Italian-made high-waisted trousers. “They have beautiful clean lines and are so flattering,” she says. Back Bay, serenellausa.com.

MUST-BUY: High Sport cotton-Lycra “Kick” pants, $860.

THE TREND: HEAVY METAL

Lana Barakat, December Thieves

Barakat is all about slaying the look, and metallic is her mantra for spring—especially when it comes to maxi-length gowns and body-chain jewelry. Pair with sculptural or chunky heels for an extra-bold statement. Beacon Hill, decemberthieves.com.

MUST-BUY: Dea Rail hand-sculpted bronze body jewelry with brass chains, $728.

THE TREND: CUTE SNEAKERS

Nash Yacoub, Milk Money

A retail scene newcomer, Yacoub puts her “milk money” on sneakers as a spring trend—and not squeaky white tennis shoes, but rather kicks featuring colored leather and funky accents. “They can be worn with anything from a cool suit to a formal dress,” Yacoub explains. Wellesley, milkmoney.co.

MUST-BUY: Dolce Vita “Dolen” sneakers, $145.

THE TREND:

FULLER SHIRTS AND PANTS

Philip Saul, Sault New England

Attention, guys: Before your next date night, Saul suggests checking fit. This season, slims and skinnies have been replaced with less-structured pants and tops. To wit: Relaxed Oxford shirts offer comfort without being sloppy. “They’re a great starter piece…since they go well with jeans, khakis, and shorts,” he says. South End, saultne.com.

MUST-BUY: Sault New England “Classic” long-sleeve Oxford shirt, $178.

First published in the print version of the March 2023 issue with the headline, “Spring Essentials.”