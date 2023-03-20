Photos: The Northeast Sports Card Expo

Check out the scenes from the March 18 & 19, 2023 event at the Marriott Boston Quincy.

The Northeast Sports Card Expo returned to the Marriott Boston Quincy Hotel over the weekend and it was another big hit! The two-day event was much bigger than the last Expo in every way.

Aside from the close to 4,000 attendees, 100+ vendors and 175 vendor tables, there were also many Boston area sports legends at the show. The autograph guest lineup included: Red Sox players Jeff Reardon, Oil Can Boyd, & Nick Esasky, former New England Patriots players Scott Zolak & Jermaine Wiggins, former Boston Bruins players Bobby Carpenter & Kevin Stevens, WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana, and Impact Wrestling Knockout wrestler Alisha Edwards. Other autograph guests included Doug “The Thug” Smith, Peter “Hurricane” McNeeley and former NHL player Bobby Sheehan.

Photography by Shawn Harding & Shawn Kreckie and NE Staff