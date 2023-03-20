Party Pics

Photos: The Northeast Sports Card Expo

Check out the scenes from the March 18 & 19, 2023 event at the Marriott Boston Quincy.

The Northeast Sports Card Expo returned to the Marriott Boston Quincy Hotel over the weekend and it was another big hit! The two-day event was much bigger than the last Expo in every way.

Aside from the close to 4,000 attendees, 100+ vendors and 175 vendor tables, there were also many Boston area sports legends at the show. The autograph guest lineup included: Red Sox players Jeff Reardon, Oil Can Boyd, & Nick Esasky, former New England Patriots players Scott Zolak & Jermaine Wiggins, former Boston Bruins players Bobby Carpenter & Kevin Stevens, WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana, and Impact Wrestling Knockout wrestler Alisha Edwards. Other autograph guests included Doug “The Thug” Smith, Peter “Hurricane” McNeeley and former NHL player Bobby Sheehan.

Photography by Shawn Harding & Shawn Kreckie and NE Staff

Impact Wrestling Knockout wrestler Alisha Edwards signing autographs for fans.

Former New England Patriots tight end and Super Bowl champion Jermaine Wiggins.

Massachusetts native and heavyweight boxer Peter “Hurricane” McNeeley with a young fan.

Oil Can Boyd with Tito Santana.

Day 2 autograph guests: (L-R) Former Boston Bruins player and 3x Stanley Cup champ Bobby Carpenter; former NHL player and Weymouth, MA native Bobby Sheehan; Impact Wrestling Knockout Alisha Edwards; WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana; Peter “Hurricane” McNeeley; Boston Red Sox Oil Can Boyd; former New England Patriots tight end and Super Bowl champ Jermaine Wiggins.

The main ballroom of the Northeast Sports Card Expo.

Attendees at the Northeast Sports Card Expo.

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher and world Series champion Jeff Reardon signs autographs for fans.

Former Boston Bruins player and 2x Stanley Cup champ Kevin Stevens signs autographs for fans.

Former New England Patriots quarterback and current host on 98.5 The Sports Hub Scott Zolak.

 

