Where to Buy Golf Equipment in Greater Boston

Six stellar stores to visit before hitting the links.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

FOR ATTIRE

Peter Millar

Pros like Brandt Snedeker have long worn Millar’s signature layered look on the course, for good reason. Stock up on the brand’s sophisticated micro-print collared polos, quarter-zip sweaters, and performance shorts at the Seaport store, and you, too, will be sure to turn heads even when you’re not yelling “fore!” Seaport, petermillar.com.

FOR KICKS

PGA Tour Superstore

With nearly 300 styles from top-notch brands such as G/Fore, Footjoy, Duca del Cosma, and Puma, you’ll never leave this golf mega-store shoe-less. Bonus: Trade in your old clubs and put the money toward the purchase of new ones.

Braintree and other locations, pgatoursuperstore.com.

FOR HEADGEAR

Golf Galaxy

Sun protection is paramount when hitting a good round of golf—after all, no one wants to deal with glare on the course. Pick your poison: a hat or a visor. Golf Galaxy in Framingham has both in spades, from brands including Bad Birdie, Waggle Golf, Adidas, and Black Clover.

Framingham and other locations, golfgalaxy.com.

FOR CUSTOM CLUBS

True Spec Golf

It’s not a successful round of golf if you don’t have the optimal clubs. Seasoned golfers in need of a new set would do well to drop by this Waltham spot, where experts will spend time analyzing your swing to help design a custom set that’ll send your balls the farthest. For $475, you can get fitted for the full bag plus putter—clubs are extra, of course.

Waltham, truespecgolf.com.

FOR CARTS

CCE Golf Cars

Whether it’s for the serious scratch golfer or just to tote the kids around the neighborhood, CCE Golf Cars has the ride you’re looking for. In business since 1978, it’s the cart supplier of many premier golf clubs in New England, offering both rentals and purchases, and carries crowd-pleasing new models like the popular “Onward” by Club Car and the newest electric bad boy, the “Cru.”

Wareham, ccegolfcars.com.

FOR PUTTING GREENS

New England Turf Store

Have a shady patch in your backyard? The perfect solution to that dead grass just may be installing your own putting green. Local installer New England Turf Store in Canton will come to your home and suss out the ideal setup for your location, with natural-looking fringe and even mow lines in your rough. It uses CAD/CAM software to map out hills and valleys to give your green not only an aesthetic 2-D shape but a 3-D slope to practice those tricky left-to-right and right-to-left putts.

Canton, newenglandturfstore.com.

A version of this was first published in the print edition of the April 2023 issue with the headline “Time Fore Golf.”