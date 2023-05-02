Glossier Boston Has Arrived in the Back Bay

Newbury Street just got a little shinier with the eagerly anticipated arrival of the cult-favorite beauty brand.

If you’re anything like me, you probably have a drawer full of makeup that’s seen better days. (I might have even been called a “hoarder” when it comes to beauty products.) Well, here’s an incentive to finally Marie Kondo that cosmetics stash and refresh—Glossier, the beauty brand loved by millennials the world over, has officially opened on Newbury Street.

Glossier’s newest location (it has outposts in nine other cities nationally) was a personal one for CEO Kyle Leahy, a Boston-area native—but it also made sense from a business perspective, given the popularity of its pop-up in the Seaport in 2019. “It was an amazing success,” Leahy says, “with people lining up to try the products and experience our brand in person.”

Indeed, spending time in the new flagship location is certainly an experience. Entering the store feels like taking a walk through the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, and there’s no question why: Kendall Latham, the director of retail design for Glossier, specifically chose the museum as an inspiration when he was designing this outpost—think elegant moldings and textured archways juxtaposed with sleek, modern details and walls bathed in the brand’s staple color, Glossier pink.

Sitting atop the store’s signature wavy trays and cylindrical displays are staples such as Cloud Paint, a buildable cheek gel that requires only your fingertips as the applicator; Balm Dotcom, a cult-favorite soothing lip balm that comes in an array of tints; and Boy Brow, a bestselling grooming pomade designed to fluff and polish your brows.

Though Glossier is first and foremost a cosmetics outfit, it also makes it a priority to integrate into the community. To that end, for the Boston location, the brand has designed a limited-edition crewneck sweatshirt with a G-logo patch on the sleeve and chest, and will donate $5 for every one sold to Artists for Humanity.

It’s just one more reason for makeup mavens to flock to Newbury this spring—I know I sure do need a cosmetics reboot, and I wouldn’t mind living the brand’s tagline, too—You Look Good.

First published in the print edition of the May 2023 issue with the headline “Kiss & Tell.”