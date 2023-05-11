Photos: Art & Law: Boston office of Sidley Austin LLP partners with Artists for Humanity

Check out scenes from the March 30, 2023 event at Sidley Austin LLP's Boston office.

The Boston office of Sidley Austin LLP welcomed Artists for Humanity (AFH) to its offices as part of a growing partnership between the law firm and the nonprofit teen artists collaborative. AFH employs 325+ Boston teens annually in paid apprenticeship in the visual arts and creative industries. The event included an unveiling of 10 unique paintings from AFH purchased by Sidley and displayed throughout its downtown Boston office. The evening also served as a networking opportunity for the young artists and the employees of the firm. The talent from AFH included Jack Nguyen, Ifatayo Onifade, and Axander Vazquez, who shared their inspiration for the artwork. The ongoing partnership between the Boston office of Sidley and AFH includes collaboration with a design team who created a customized logo commemorating Sidley’s 10-year anniversary in Boston, regular sponsorship at art fundraising events, and an interactive art event for Sidley’s summer associates hosted at the AFH studios.

Photography by Artists for Humanity