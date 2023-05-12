Photos: The Green & White

Check out the scenes from the May 5, 2023 event at The Newbury Boston.

The Green & White, a creative black tie event with cocktails, dancing, and dinner overlooking the Public Garden, brought together neighbors and friends in elegant fashion to support the Boston Common, the Public Garden, and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall. The Friends’ signature event is the single largest source of funding for the Friends’ annual parks care budget. This year, Imari Jeffries of Embrace Boston and his wife Miriam Ortiz, and Boston Barks & Recreation Department Commissioner Ryan Woods and his wife Lauren Woods were the honorary co-chairs of the event; CBS Boston Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher emceed the event.

Thanks to the generous support of Members throughout the year, the Friends invests nearly $3 million annually in the care and renewal of these three historic greenspaces in the heart of downtown Boston.

Photography by Meredith Nierman Photography