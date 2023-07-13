Party Pics

Photos: Melmark New England’s Gala

Check out the scenes from the June 1, 2023 event at Melmark New England's Andover day school campus.

Hundreds of leadership, families, staff and philanthropists gathered at Melmark New England’s Andover day school campus to pay tribute to founders Rita M. Gardner, Frank L. Bird, Helena Maguire, and Peter Troy and to raise funds to support the mission of Melmark New England.

Highlights of the evening included Rita Gardner, President and CEO, presenting Melmark New England’s Lighting the Way Award to Congresswoman Lori Trahan for her exceptional support in helping Melmark pursue Provider Relief funds through Congress’s CARES Act during the height of the pandemic, and the 2023 Vision of Hope Award to Joseph Gold, MD, Chief Medical Officer at McLean Hospital, for his steadfast commitment and dedication as Melmark’s consulting psychiatrist and more over the past twenty-four years. Frank L. Bird, current Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at Melmark, was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his invaluable forty-five year career including twenty-five years of dedicated service to Melmark.

As a surprise, senior leaders from across all Melmark divisions took to the stage to honor Rita Gardner for her leadership and dedication by speaking about each of the organization’s core commitments and the organization’s work serving individuals from twelve states.

Photography by Melmark New England

Rita M. Gardner presented Congresswoman Lori Trahan with Melmark New England’s 2023 Lighting the Way Award.

Rita M. Gardner and Frank L. Bird presented the Melmark New England 2023 Vision of Hope Award to Joseph Gold, MD.

Rita M. Gardner and Frank L. Bird kicked off the festivities. Frank L. Bird was the honored recipient of Melmark New England’s 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Elizabeth Dello Russo Becker, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Association of Approved Special Education Schools presented the founders of Melmark New England with a formal Citation.

Kari Newman, spoke words of thanks on behalf of all parents, guardians and families and presented the founders and staff of Melmark New England with a celebratory banner, thanking them for 25 years of mission first services for hundreds of individuals.

Rita M. Gardner, Frank L. Bird, Peter Troy, and Helena Maguire, founders of Melmark New England, gathered with hundreds of honored guests to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

 

